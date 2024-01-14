The French Foreign Ministry expressed its readiness to develop relations with Taiwan after the elections

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) commented on the results of the elections in Taiwan, held on Saturday, January 13. This is reported by TASS.

According to the official statement of the diplomatic department, France welcomed the results of the elections in Taiwan and expressed its readiness to develop relations with the island in the economic, scientific, technical and cultural spheres. “Taiwan is an important partner for Europe and France, especially in the economic, cultural and scientific and technological fields, and we hope that after this election, ties with the island will continue to strengthen in accordance with our “one China” policy,” the Foreign Ministry said in an official communiqué. France.

French diplomats also congratulated all voters, candidates and those who were legitimately elected, as these elections demonstrated the islanders' commitment to the values ​​of democracy. At the same time, in the final part of the statement, representatives of the department emphasized the importance of maintaining peace between China and Taiwan and called on all parties to respect the status quo.

Earlier, an official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of China made a serious representation to the United States due to statements following the elections of the head of the administration and deputies of the Legislative Yuan held on the island of Taiwan. In particular, the department called on Washington to actually confirm compliance with the “one China” principle.