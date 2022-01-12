Normandy format (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) returned to working condition after prolonged inactivity. This was stated by the head of the French Foreign Ministry Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday, January 11.

“The Normandy format was out of order for a long time, but now it is working again. On the negotiating table are such issues as the exchange of prisoners, humanitarian prospects, the withdrawal of heavy weapons, the status of Donbass. It is necessary to return to these discussions, “he said during a speech at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) of France, the entry was published on website departments.

The minister recalled that the representatives of France and Germany recently held discussions in Kiev and Moscow, and added that Paris is in favor of a “serious and demanding dialogue” with Russia.

“Such a dialogue should be conducted without any ambiguity. We warned that a new encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine would have large-scale consequences, ”he said.

On December 24, the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak expressed hope for holding negotiations in the Normandy format in 2022.

On December 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allowed for an all-Ukrainian referendum on Donbass and direct negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. At the same time, the President of Ukraine, together with the head of the White House, Joe Biden, coordinated their positions on resolving the situation in Donbass.