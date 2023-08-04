French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said today, Thursday, that she spoke with her American counterpart, Anthony Blinken, regarding the situation in Niger, and that the two parties affirmed their support for the ousted President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum.

Colonna wrote on the X platform, previously Twitter, “I spoke with my American colleague Secretary (Anthony) Blinken today. We remain committed to restoring democracy in Niger and supporting the democratically elected president.”