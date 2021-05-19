French figure skater Adelina Galyavieva named the features of Russians hidden behind the severity. Her words are quoted by Realnoe Vremya.

“Russia is harshness. But this severity hides a very rich culture and wonderful, intelligent, hardworking, sympathetic people, ”said the athlete. She believes that in Russia, unlike European specialists, you need to try very hard to earn the praise of the coaches.

Galyavieva was born in Kazan, received French citizenship in 2014 and represents this European country. She performs in ice dancing with Louis Thoron. Athletes are bronze medalists of the 2018 Bosphorus Cup and participants in the European Championships.

In March 2021, Ufa’s Burundian midfielder Parfait Bizoza spoke about the stereotypes of Europeans about Russians. According to him, he was surprised by “insanely kind Russians.”