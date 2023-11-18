Frenchman Aimo admired Russian Valieva’s Olympic program for “Bolero”

French figure skater Kevin Aymo expressed admiration for the Olympic program of Russian Kamila Valieva. His words lead Sports.ru.

Aimo, who chose “Bolero” by Maurice Ravel for the free program this season, said that he was afraid to skate to this musical composition. He noted that many skaters, including the English dance couple Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, as well as the Italian Caroline Costner, performed beautifully to it.

“This will probably sound unexpected to some now, but Kamila Valieva also had a wonderful, simply incredible Olympic program for Bolero,” added Aimo.

Valieva twice presented her free program to “Bolero” at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. Together with the Russian team, she won gold in the team tournament, but the team was not awarded due to a doping scandal involving its participation. At the same time, Valieva was allowed to participate in the individual tournament, where the skater took fourth place.