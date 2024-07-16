The French Football Federation (FFF) has decided to take action against the Argentine national team before FIFA. This decision is due to the Videos are being spread showing Argentine players chanting racist slogans and homophobic rants against their Les Bleus peers during the celebrations for their recent Copa America title.

The rivalry between the two teams has intensified since the last World Cup, when Argentina was crowned champion under the direction of Lionel Scaloni.

The news was released by the AFP Agency, based on information provided by a source close to the French federation. According to this source, the FFF will send a formal letter to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and will lodge an official complaint with FIFA, reserving the right to take further legal action if necessary.

The rivalry between Argentina and France became more noticeable in the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Photo:Georgi Licovski. Efe Share

The video in question, which began circulating on social media on Monday, was broadcast live by Enzo Fernández. In it, the Argentine players can be seen inside a bus, leaving Hard Rock Stadium in Miami after their victory over Colombia, and chanting offensive chants aimed mainly at France and striker Kylian Mbappé. In the video, one of Fernández’s teammates warns him to stop the live broadcast, aware of the possible repercussions.

These chants included not only homophobic insults, but also references to the foreign origin of some French players, including Mbappé. The lyrics of the song had been created during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, before Argentina beat France in a closely contested final that ended in penalties.

We will be left wondering how the song continued 😂🇦🇷 Enzo Fernández was broadcasting live on Instagram when the players started singing the song dedicated to France. 😂”Cut the quick, they told him” 📹Enzojfernandez ig pic.twitter.com/B9dFkYe7e4 — RLC News (@rlcnoticias) July 15, 2024

This type of incident is not new. During the World Cup in Qatar, A TyC Sports reporter had to cut off a live broadcast after realizing the racist content of the Argentine fans’ chants. That video also quickly went viral.

In light of this situation, the FFF had already filed complaints regarding racist statements on social media and with the organisation SOS Racismo. Now, with the new events, they are seeking formal intervention from FIFA to address these unacceptable behaviours.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from La Nación and AFP and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.