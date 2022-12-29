Readers of Le Figaro believe that Europe will continue to buy oil from Russia, but at a very high price

Readers of the French edition of Le Figaro were afraid of the consequences that will come in Europe after the response of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the introduction of a ceiling on prices for Russian oil. They noted in Twitterthat Europe will continue to buy fuel, but through third countries, it will be very expensive.

“Let’s undress Paul to dress Jacques, buy Russian oil through India and Saudi Arabia. It’s a zero-sum game,” user @RogerSalengro9 wrote.

Commentator @democracquoi recalled that half of the diesel fuel is imported from Russia, so after Moscow refuses to supply, prices will rise and inflation will worsen. “February will be a disaster thanks to our economic geniuses,” he said.

BFM’s readers Twitter hold a similar position, they also believe that Europe will have to buy oil at exorbitant prices. “This does not change anything, oil will be sold to other countries, which will resell it to us at a higher price,” said @delaunay20.

“We will be very hurt! Did you like inflation 2022? You’ll love what’s coming in 2023!” – expressed the opinion of @fredbaste. “Did you think that he (Vladimir Putin – approx. “Tapes.ru”) will do charity work for NATO?” @suisse_garde added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on retaliatory measures to the establishment of a ceiling on oil prices by Western countries. The measure comes into force on February 1, 2023 and is valid until July 1, 2023. According to the document, Moscow will not supply oil and oil products to foreign buyers if the contracts stipulate the maximum price of fuel.