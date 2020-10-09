During a meeting with the press to present this World Egg Day, Philippe Juven, the president of the Interprofession des Eggs indicated that there were in France as many laying hens as there were inhabitants, including 47 million heads in specialized breeding. But there are 3 hens for every inhabitant in the Netherlands where we import most of the feed for poultry, as well as that of pigs and dairy cows. Laying hens raised in France laid 14.8 billion eggs in 2019, which roughly corresponds to the annual consumption of the French. Nevertheless, our country exports eggs and imports them at the same time. In 2020, the confinement attributable to the coronavirus significantly increased the consumption of eggs by French households. Over the first 7 months of the year, sales in stores increased by 15.1% compared to the same period in 2019. We can think that teleworking from home, like the periods of closure in out-of-home catering have encouraged egg consumption in many households.

53% of hens are out of cages in 2020

As the system of caged hens is hardly favorable to animal welfare and, what is more, more and more criticized by several associations, the professional sector had set itself the objective of achieving so that by 2022 , one in two hens in France is outside this system. As of this year 2020, some 53% of laying hens left in our country against 36.7% in 2017. More precisely, 35% of eggs bought by households in stores come from caged hens, 11% from living hens. on the ground and on perches without leaving the henhouse, 31% of hens having access to the outdoors. Finally, 7% of purchases are red label eggs and 16% from organic farming, these two categories also having access to the outdoors.

If we examine the purchases of eggs from the food industry to produce pasta, cakes and other food products containing eggs, we find that these “egg products” contain 58.1% farmed eggs. in cages, 21.7% of breeding on the ground without leaving the henhouse, 18% of the outdoors and 2.2% of organic farming. As for the “egg products” used in out-of-home catering in France, 86.5% come from caged hens, 3% from hens on the ground, 8.3% from hens with access to the outdoors and to 2.2% of organic farming.

Out-of-home catering is not keeping up with the movement

You have to know how to read all these figures to draw the right conclusions. Legislating in France to speed up the exit from cage farming would have two consequences that the associations, even the businessmen who campaign in this direction, refuse to see. On the one hand, farmers who have invested in cage production systems in recent years are still repaying their loans for the construction of henhouses. On the other hand, due to the lower price of eggs produced in cages, some households and almost all food manufacturers will continue to favor these purchases. The twofold consequence of an arbitrary decision would be to put some of the farmers in difficulty and to resort to higher imports than before by the agro-food industry. With the economic difficulties and the rise in unemployment that the country is currently experiencing, this is not necessarily the best time to upbeat by demanding the abolition of breeding “in cage in box in box and in stall” as the ask billionaire Xavier Niel and a few others via a citizens’ initiative referendum.

A cheap food rich in protein

Also because of the difficult times that we are currently living, it should be remembered that the egg is rich in proteins and those which come from it “provide all the essential amino acids that the body needs. In addition, these proteins are very well digested when they are cooked and are absorbed at more than 90% ”, argues Laurence Plumet, nutritionist doctor. There is an “eggs from France” logo, the presence of which on packaged products is approved by 78% of French people. This logo is used more and more by retailers. In the difficult economic context which will continue beyond this year 2020, it is therefore better to favor consultation and communication to move forward with producers rather than stigmatize them under the guise of campaigning for the welfare of chickens only by France. Because the law of supply and demand being what it is on the European market and beyond, removing cages without delay in France would result in buying more eggs produced in cages in Poland and elsewhere to supply the French market.

Gerard Le Puill