Protest of the extreme right for the murder of Lola, this Thursday in Paris.

The French far-right is using the murder of Lola, the 12-year-old girl, whose body was found a week ago in Paris inside a trunk, for political purposes. The main suspect in the crime, Dahbia B., is an Algerian immigrant without papers. This has provoked the outrage of the extreme right, which denounces “the laxism” of the French Government in immigration matters and considers that the Executive is partly responsible for this crime.

Dahbia, a 24-year-old woman with apparent mental problems, entered France in 2016 legally on a student visa, but it had expired. After being controlled at an airport and verifying that she did not have the papers in order, she received the order to leave Gallic territory in 30 days last August, but she did not do so.

The far-right Éric Zemmour, founder of the Reconquest party, has described Lola’s murder as “francocide”, implying that the minor was murdered because she was French. Zemmour and his supporters participated this Thursday in Paris in a rally organized by a far-right think tank, in which there were no political speeches. “Laxism kills,” read a banner unfurled in the Denfert-Rochereau square.

Marine Le Pen and other deputies of National Regroupment held, in parallel, a minute of silence before the National Assembly in memory of the teenager. “A minute of silence is never a political recovery, it is a tribute,” Le Pen defended himself against criticism.

Lola’s murder has shocked France. Her parents alerted the police to her disappearance on Friday when they saw that her daughter had not returned home after school. A homeless man discovered, last Friday night, Lola’s body inside a trunk. According to the autopsy, the teenager, who was tied hand and foot and was raped and tortured, died of suffocation. She will be buried on Monday in Lillers, a town in northern France, where her family is from.

Dahbia, 24, was arrested on Saturday outside Paris. She was identified thanks to the security cameras of the building where Lola lived and her family and the sister of the alleged murderer. The woman appeared in the images with the girl before her disappearance. Witnesses also saw her dragging the trunk where they found the teenager’s body.

The main suspect was charged on Monday by an investigating judge for the crimes of “murder of a minor under 15 years of age”, “rape committed with acts of torture and barbarism” and “hiding a corpse”. She is currently incarcerated and will undergo psychiatric examinations.