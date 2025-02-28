The French excircumbano Joël Le Scouarnec upon arrival at the Court in one of the sessions

The French excircirajano Joël Le Scouarnec, accused of sexually violating or assaulting 299 patients, mostly minor, confessed on Friday in front of one of his children who abused her granddaughterduring his judgment in western France.

«Yes, I confess that I sexually abused my granddaughter”He declared, in the presence of his eldest son and father of the girl, who came to testify. As the victim is still a minor, the acts have not prescribed and have been recorded in the minutes, said the general lawyer, Stéphane Kellenberger.

In the notebooks and files seized during the arrest in 2017 of Le Scouarnec for the rape of his six -year -old neighbor, the doctor had scored about twenty times his “fantasies” and “sexual exhibitions” Towards her granddaughter, the first one when the victim had only a month and a half.

After her confession, the president of the court suspended the hearing. The eldest son of the accused and his partner were treated by two psychologists, the Prosecutor's Office has specified to the press.









The eldest of the three children of Joël Le Scouarnec has explained to the court during his hearing the personality of his father and the family context, marked by incest and multiple sexual aggressionscommitted or not by the accused.