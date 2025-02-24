You wait before the opening of the trial against excircus Joel Le Scouarnec.

The trial is expected to be developed over four months, and the surgeon faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison

French excircusing Joël Le Scouarnec, accused of crimes of sexual violence against about 300 minor patients In even a dozen hospitals, he has recognized on the first day of judgment and through his lawyer “his responsibility in the vast majority of the acts.”

“In no case, Mr. Le Scouarnec intends Crimes committed between 1989 and 2014 in hospitals of western France.

The alleged victims have an average age of eleven years. The authorities located them thanks to the surgeon picked up the parts of the facts and left records in his diary. This was seized during a record at his home in 2017 after a six -year -old neighbor accused him of rape.

In the writings, the names of the victims, their ages and even the direction of their homes are detailed, as well as the method of violence used against them, often under the appearance of being part of a medical treatment. Many victims They would have suffered traumatic amnesia or partial erase of memory.









Le Scouarnec will be tried for 111 violations and 189 sexual aggressionsaggravated by the fact of having abused his authority as a doctor. The trial is expected to take place over four months, and the surgeon faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, Franceinfo collects.

The old surgeon was already convicted in 2020 15 years in prison For crimes of rape and sexual aggression against four minors, including two nieces.