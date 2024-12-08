The French company Hello Watt, a leader in energy management and consumption optimization for homes and companies, has chosen Valencia as its operations center for its expansion in the Spanish market and plans to generate a hundred jobs in the city in 2025.

The Councilor for Tourism, Innovation, Digital Agenda and Investment Attraction, Paula Llobet, has reported that the French company is establishing itself in Valencia backed by Invest in Valencia, the investment office of the Valencia City Council and Chamber, which has attracted investment from 20 companies in the city in the last year.

The company has begun its activities in the city with an office that will be key in its international expansion. The councilor stated that this is “a new success story for our investment office Invest in Valencia. We are working hard to attract companies like Hello Watt to the city of Valencia that generate quality employmentthey have a positive impact on our economy and our business ecosystem and innovative”.

“Besides, They attract talent, investments and create synergies with local companies. Today more than ever, investment in Valencia is necessary to promote economic recovery after the damage,” he added.

For his part, Danny Salazar, Country Manager of Hello Watt in Spain, highlighted that his arrival in Valencia “not only symbolizes a strategic step in our international expansionbut also allows us to create quality jobs in key areas such as software development, marketing and business development.”

“We are committed to collaborating with the local ecosystem and be part of the city’s vibrant business environment,” he said.

At the moment, Hello Watt has started hiring software developersexperts in business development and new talents in the commercial and marketing area to lead its entry into the Spanish market.

Since July 2023, Invest in Valencia has attracted investment from 24 companies to the city of Valencia that will generate about 290 jobs with some estimated salaries of about 16 million euros and one real estate investment of 4.5 million euros.