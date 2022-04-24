Voting this Sunday at the François Dolto school in Aubervilliers, on the outskirts of Paris, is quick and easy. There are no queues on this spring day and the beginning of the school holidays in France when the French are called to choose between the centrist Emmanuel Macron and the far-right Marine Le Pen who will govern the next five years. Neither of the two finalist candidates was the first choice of the majority of those who come to vote this Sunday at this primary school in the center of this commune of 83,000 inhabitants at the gates of the French capital.

At 12:00, the turnout was 26.41%, one point more than two weeks ago, but below the 28.23% of the second round of 2017 (at the same time) that also faced Macron and Le Pen. They are not necessarily indicative data. In 2002, when France was called for the first time to make a cordon sanitaire against the extreme right that resulted in a high level of participation at the end of the day, this, at noon, was lower than this Sunday (26.19%) .

Aubervilliers, like the entire peripheral department of Seine-Saint-Denis, is Mélenchonist territory, a place where leftist leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who came third in the first presidential round, swept through. The 7.7 million votes he received on April 10 could be decisive two weeks later, in elections in which the extreme right is stronger than ever and where abstention could tip the balance again.

Guillaume Descamps is aware of this threat. For this reason, he has not hesitated to come to vote this Sunday to “block the path to fascist, racist, anti-Semitic and anti-feminist ideas” represented by Marine Le Pen “although he hides it well,” says this 30-year-old social worker who, in the first round, he voted for Mélenchon. Catherine, another resident of Aubervilliers who prefers not to give her last name, has also voted “with her head, not with her heart”, and leaves the polling station “crossing her fingers” so that this Sunday, as the polls predict, Macron wins, even though he doesn’t convince her either. “But with him, at least, there will be a possibility to continue protesting. Not with Le Pen”, he reasons. For Samira, a grandmother who wears the Muslim veil (her 30-year-old daughter who accompanies her does not) that Le Pen has promised to ban in public spaces, she believes that the two candidates “are the same thing”, but it was important to come to vote because In the end, she says, with Le Pen, people like her will end up paying the price.

Almost 49 million French people are called this Sunday to elect the person they want to direct their plans for the next five years. But these elections are much more than that, they are a choice between two models of France, and even of Europe, of the conception of the world, that are offered to them.

That of the centrist Emmanuel Macron is well known. The outgoing president, who aspires to become the first re-elected president in the last 20 years (none of his immediate predecessors succeeded), defends a modern France firmly integrated into a Europe that he wants to strengthen. He promises continuity after a mandate marked by social conflicts (yellow vests) and health crises (pandemic) and even international ones (war in Ukraine), but that despite everything has managed to boost growth and employment.

That of Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate who managed to reach the presidential final for the second time, is an anti-globalization model, with a Trumpist vision of “France and the French first.” It seeks to convert the current European Union into a Europe of nations (which would mean a de facto exit from the bloc) and privileges relations with countries like Russia, while saying it puts the interests, rights and even social aid of the French before those of immigrants. .

This Sunday’s are the first elections where the Republican front is faltering, the cordon sanitaire that emerged just 20 years ago, when a far-right leader, Jean-Marie Le Pen, father of the candidate today. The weariness of having to vote over and over again to prevent the victory of Le Pen or his party and not because of their own conviction has fed up many French people, especially the young generations who have grown up with a National Front, today National Regroupment embedded in the political landscape. Added to this is the fact that, although Macron ends his administration with a high approval rate, around 40%, it generates a deep personal rejection in many voters who consider him “arrogant” and distant from daily concerns. of the. And Le Pen has taken advantage of that, trying to reverse the Republican front into an anti-Macron front in which she stands as the defender of the “people” against the “caste” and the “oligarchy”, as she has reiterated in her rallies. .

This is what has led Richard Serrali, 69, who voted in the first round for Mélenchon, to do so this Sunday for Le Pen. “Macron only protects the rich. Another five years of Macron would be chaos, ”says this retiree born 69 years ago on the French island of Reunion, east of Madagascar who, by combining the pension he receives as a former legionnaire and as a truck driver, manages to collect about 2,000 euros a month . The flats in the block of flats between Aubervilliers and neighboring La Courneuve, where he has lived for 23 years, already rent for 1,300 euros, he says. “How is a worker who has children going to pay for it?” he wonders.

The key: participation

Once again, one of the keys to this day will be in the participation rate, beyond the transfer of Mélenchonist votes to one and the other candidate.

Abstention, according to analysts, could again exceed 26%, above the 23.7% of the second round that faced the same candidates five years ago and, above all, much higher than when Le Pen Sr. tried to dispute him the presidency to Jacques Chirac in 2002, 20.2%.

Among the abstentionists there is a lot of vote of rage and, also, a feeling that in France has been described as neither-nor: neither Macron nor Le Pen. Beatrice Mittedette belongs to the first. She has not gone to vote, as she has never done, says this unemployed mother of a little boy of two. “I am 39 years old and no one has ever done anything for me,” she says angrily after saying that since 2014 she has been waiting to be awarded social housing with her husband, Mohammed, an Algerian who has also been waiting for years to be regularized. “But there is always a problem and they ask me for one more role,” he adds, fed up.

Elodie Lebourd will not step on a voting center this Sunday either. “I do not vote between plague and anger”, sums up this educator and “communist at heart” her decision. She stands her ground, though she knows that with Le Pen things could get more difficult for the many migrant children she works with, or even for her partner, who is from Cape Verde and with whom she has a three-year-old daughter. years. “I can’t vote for Macron, I can’t. I have seen how it destroys the school”, this woman is justified when she says “military for the blank vote” as a protest vote.

Aware that an example must be set to encourage greater participation, most political leaders turned out early to vote. Among the earliest risers were Macron’s former prime minister, Édouard Philippe, who voted minutes after the polling stations opened, at 8:00, in Le Havre, where he is mayor. Shortly before nine, the Socialist Anne Hidalgo and the Conservative Valérie Pécresse voted in Paris. The disastrous results of both in the first round, below the 5% needed to reimburse campaign expenses, have led to the total implosion of two parties, the Socialist and the Republicans, who have been the backbone of French politics in recent decades and are now seeking how survive and regain political weight.

Le Pen voted at 11:00 in Hénin-Beaumont, the town in the north of the country that she has turned into her stronghold (she is a deputy for this Pas-de-Calais region). Macron did it after noon in Touquet, the coastal town where he has the family home of his wife, Brigitte Macron, and where he spent the reflection day on Saturday walking on the beach. Both must return during the day to Paris to follow the final results and deliver their speech of victory, or defeat.

