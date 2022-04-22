“I have never experienced anything great in my life.” My good acquaintance Guillaume is thirty-four, lives in an arrondissement where the dealers keep him awake at night and earns his money with music lessons at home. He is not interested in money, he is mainly a cycling fanatic. On his long trips through France, he usually camps in the wild.

We talk in a cafe down the street from me. Have you never experienced anything great?

He talks, he says, of a major social change, an optimistic outlook, a movement that gives French political impetus. Enough of disasters, attacks, protests and strikes and a pandemic, anger and frustration everywhere, but politically he has never known a widely shared idealism. It is always saving what can be saved. Vote for a candidate to avoid worse.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who finished only a good percent behind Marine Le Pen in the first lap, also finds him an unreliable fatter. “He says now this, then the opposite, so that he can never be caught doing anything.”

The flanks, as it turned out after the first round, are no longer flanks. In 2002, the French voted en masse for the centre-right Chirac to defeat Jean-Marie Le Pen, but the situation is fundamentally different now. Macron is too left-wing for the far right, too pro-European, too multicultural, an enemy of “the people”. But for many left-wing voters, he is a typical traitor to their ideals, the archetype of the centrist who talks about a just society, but in the meantime mainly serves his own wealthy class. It is precisely the policy of half-hearted compromise, the eternal eau tiède, the lukewarm water, which must be dealt with as hard as possible. Hence the overflow of some of the Mélenchon voters to Le Pen.

When it turned out that their radical left candidate Mélenchon had just fallen short in the first round, a few hundred students occupied the Sorbonne two weeks ago and smashed the furniture of faculty buildings. On banners and walls inside, slogans were chalked as Ni Le Pen Ni Macron and Revolution is a duty and Against the elections† They were judged harshly here and there. A little spoiled to protest against elections while Ukraine is fighting a life-and-death struggle for democratic values! They also demolished furniture from a university that was already dealing with budget cuts. And who was supposed to clean up their mess? The same underclass cleaners with whom they expressed their solidarity with mouth.

Moreover, imagining the choice between Macron and Le Pen as a choice between “the plague and the cholera”, how blinded are you?

After the first round, France veteran John Lichfield wrote that Macron will win the election. But after that his problems start, he also wrote. For France has become a political three-tiered country, radical left and radical right against an increasingly dire middle.

Young French people in particular appear to be frustrated. A poll after the first round showed that if the votes of the French over 60 had not been counted, the second round would have been between Mélenchon and Le Pen. It is boomers and near-boomers that have brought Macron his profit.

Young people, on the left and on the right, are also more inclined, according to research I mentioned earlier, to idealize the past than the French who have experienced that past.

Also read: Macron has a problem: the green voter doesn’t believe him



Guillaume does not idealize anything. He’s left, he’s concerned about the climate crisis, but annoyed by activism that revels in its own radicalism, not concerned with practicality, let alone the need to convince French people hostile to their fantastic ideas. Yet even an even person like him longs for once to experience something big, real change.

Why this almost revolutionary rage against Macron, realists wonder here. Compared to other countries, for example where poverty is concerned, France is not doing badly at all. And take a look at spectacularly falling unemployment figures. “France is a paradise, populated by people who think they’ve ended up in hell,” is a quote from writer Sylvain Tesson that is suddenly often quoted.

That may be, but a Macron victory is more likely to make that feeling greater.

This is where Bas Heijne writes from Paris every other week.