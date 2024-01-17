French Defense Minister Lecornu: the Ukrainian Armed Forces' counter-offensive did not live up to expectations

The results of the counter-offensive of Ukrainian troops did not live up to expectations, said French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu. With his opinion he shared in an interview with Parisien.

As the head of the military department noted, the Ukrainian conflict is “frozen.”

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called the superiority of Russian troops in the air an obstacle to a successful counter-offensive. He stressed that the Ukrainian army needs more air defense systems and control over the skies.