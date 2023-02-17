The French on Twitter criticized the words of President Macron about the impossibility of a Russian victory

Users Twitter criticized the words of French President Emmanuel Macron about the impossibility of Russia’s victory in the Ukrainian conflict. “Russia cannot and must not win this war against Ukraine,” the French leader wrote on his page on the social network.

Commentators have noted that questioning Russian security is insane. “Russia cannot afford to lose because that would mean placing NATO missiles and armies 800 miles from Moscow. The desire to defeat a nuclear power in a situation of life risk is a madman’s adventure, ”said @LaurentOzon.

A user with the nickname @Alltrip69 agreed with him, noting that the actions of the North Atlantic Alliance led to the current situation. “NATO aggression against Russia must fail. Questioning Russian security and world stability is another NATO madness,” he stressed.

“Oh, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does have a lot of patience, but patience has limits,” added @CLENEDATOU.

Some commentators urged Macron to pay attention to the problems of his own country, recalling that the main priority of the head of state should be the interests of his own people.

“You are in the service of the French, and not vice versa. Your role is to protect France and the French people, not to interfere or give away our money and our weapons,” said @Cytwee.

“He’s starting to seriously annoy me, this bad clown who is trying to drag us into someone else’s war!” — said @sarah_ozkn.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that it is necessary to find strength and courage to build a dialogue with Russia, since without this peace in Europe is impossible.