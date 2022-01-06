BEATRIZ JUDGE Correspondent in Paris Thursday, 6 January 2022, 20:18



The French National Assembly approved this Thursday in first reading by 214 votes in favor, 93 against and 27 abstentions the bill to limit the COVID certificate to vaccinated citizens. He did so after three days of intense and passionate debates in the lower house, death threats against several deputies and a great controversy over the statements of the president, Emmanuel Macron, who affirmed that he intended to “annoy” those who refuse to be immunized.

The deputy and candidate of the extreme right, Marine Le Pen voted against. The leader of the National Regrouping (former National Front) promised that if she is elected president in April, she will remove the restriction because, according to her, “it is ineffective, useless and liberticidal” and turns those not inoculated into “second-class citizens.” The deputies of the far-left party La Francia Insumisa (the equivalent of Podemos in France) also rejected this bill, considering that it violates freedoms.

Long and tense debate



After its approval in the National Assembly, it is now up to the Senate to examine the text. It will then return to the lower house for its final approval. Although Prime Minister Jean Castex is confident that it will come into force on the 15th of this month, as originally planned, it will most likely be delayed a few days, given the tight parliamentary calendar.

Once established, unvaccinated French people over 12 years of age will be banned from entering bars, restaurants, gyms, cinemas, theaters and interregional trains, among other public places. Currently they can access these spaces by presenting a PCR or negative antigen test of less than 24 hours.

Anonymous messages from deniers threaten the death of two deputies who support the policy of restrictions



The debates in the National Assembly were long and tense, as the deputies introduced six hundred amendments to the text. At least two representatives in favor of the vaccination passport received death threats. “I am seriously thinking of beheading you,” an unknown person wrote in an email to MP Agnès Firmin-Le Bodo, a member of Horizons, the new party of former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe. And moderate deputy Blandine Brocard was warned in two anonymous messages that she could be shot twice.