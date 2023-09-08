The Council of State rejected this Thursday, September 7, an appeal to suspend the ban on wearing the abaya in public educational establishments, imposed at the beginning of the school year by the French Government, but strongly questioned by associations and religious groups.

The Council of State announced in a statement that it validated on Thursday the ban on wearing the abaya in schools in France, a garment that, it argued, is part of a “logic of religious affirmation.”

Qualified as a matter of urgency, the judge thus dismissed the appeal of the association Action for the Rights of Muslims (ADM), which requested the suspension of this prohibition, considering a risk of discrimination and violation of rights.

For the Council of State, this prohibition “does not seriously and unlawfully undermine the right to respect for private life, freedom of worship, the right to education and respect for the best interest of the child or the principle of non-discrimination” .

“Logic of Religious Affirmation”

In fact, the judge considered that the use at school of the abaya, a long traditional dress, or of the qamis – its masculine equivalent – formed part “of a logic of religious affirmation”, as can be seen in particular from the comments made during dialogues with students.

However, “the law prohibits, in the field of public schools, that students wear signs or clothing that ostensibly manifest, by themselves or by the behavior of the student, belonging to a religion,” recalls the court.

The Minister of National Education, Gabriel Attal, who announced on August 27 the ban on wearing the abaya in public schools, colleges and institutes, immediately stated on X (formerly Twitter) that it was an “important decision for schools in the Republic” that must “welcome all students, with the same rights and the same duties, without discrimination or stigmatization”.

Par une décision claire, the Conseil d’État rejected the request for suspension of the decision on the laïcité et le port de l’abaya et du qamis en milieu scolaire. Il s’agit d’une decision importante pour l’École de la République. —Gabriel Attal (@GabrielAttal) September 7, 2023



On the contrary, ADM lawyer Vincent Brengarth lamented the “poor reasoning” of the decision, considering that the judge “disregarded the testimony at all” by “denying the traditional dimension” of the abaya.

The question of whether or not the abaya was religious in appearance dominated Tuesday’s hearing, where the plaintiffs spoke of traditional dress and, in certain cases, as a “fashion expression”. But for the Ministry of National Education, this garment “immediately recognizes whoever wears it as belonging to the Muslim religion.”

“Sharp increase in reports”

Therefore, the acting judge followed the ministry and stressed that the use of the abaya “led to a sharp increase in the number of complaints during the 2022-2023 school year.”

In a press release, the French Council of the Muslim Confession (CFCM) said that it “took note” of this decision. However, he warned of certain “intolerable behaviors of some members of the teaching staff towards students of the Muslim confession”, whom he rejects for wearing “a kimono or a simple loose shirt and pants”.

At the hearing, the president of the ADM association, Sihem Zine, had already warned of a “sexist” ban and stated that “it is the Arabs who are in the crosshairs.” Mr. Brengarth had denounced a deviation from current legislation and a “willingness to turn a ‘residual’ issue into a kind of political workhorse”.

On Monday, some 300 of the 12 million students who started the new school year this week turned up in abayas at the gates of their schools, and 67 of them refused to take them off, according to the education minister. “With this clarification out of the way, let’s focus on the other big challenges facing our schools: fighting bullying, raising the general standard, making the teaching profession more attractive and restoring the authority of knowledge,” urged Gabriel Attal. in his message on social media.

On this explosive issue, which garnered much of the media attention at the start of the new school year, the political debate quickly ignited, dividing the left. In a directive published on Tuesday, Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti called for a “very reactive penal response” to any violation of the principle of secularism at school.

with AFP