Villeroy, who is also a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, said that raising interest rates is close to the highest level and that they will keep them high for long enough to show its impact in all aspects of the economy.

He added during an economic conference in Aix-en-Provence, southern France, that the goal is to reduce inflation to the two percent target level by 2025.

Olivier Blanchard, former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, has long advocated raising the inflation target above 2 percent set by most major central banks, arguing that the greater flexibility it would offer would outweigh the cost.

Veteran French economist Patrick Artous also called for a higher inflation target during the conference on Saturday.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the start of discussions by economists on this matter means that “there are no matters that are prohibited from addressing any increase.”

In response, Villeroy said that raising the inflation target “is not as good an idea as he thinks” and would raise borrowing costs, not lower them.

“If we announce that the inflation target is no longer 2 percent but 3 percent, lenders will immediately demand higher interest rates of at least (addition) of 1 percent,” Villeroy said, in anticipation of the impact of a higher inflation target and the consequences of uncertainty surrounding the economic landscape.

Central Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said during the same conference that targeting two percent as an inflation rate represents a good balance because it is low enough that people do not have to take inflation into account in their daily economic decisions, while zero would be too low to allow relative changes. in prices.

“If we change that, we will not only cancel this definition, but we will also cancel the expectations that follow from it,” he said.