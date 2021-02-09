The French Center: The UAE ranks among the major space powers in the world

Jean-Yves Le Gaal, head of the French Space Center, confirmed that the world has come to view the United Arab Emirates after launching the “Hope Probe” last July as a rising power at the global level, and its space activity has gained a foothold. In an exclusive interview with the Emirates News Agency / WAM / in his office in the French capital, Paris, Lugal said: This is the first Arab exploratory flight led by the UAE that places it among the ranks of the adults in the world of space and its sciences, stressing that France is the leadership, people and space agency that is following the mission of the “Probe of Hope” Close and expect a lot of them to serve science and science.

He added, “It has been customary in the world, since the launch of the first foundations of space science in the world, that we talk only about six global powers in the field of space, which are the United States of America, Europe, China, Japan, Russia and India, and if we want to add a seventh power, the United Arab Emirates will inevitably be.”

He said: “In France we are proud that we are the first space agency in the world and signed a cooperation agreement with the UAE. Several cooperation agreements have been linked to us with the Emirates Space Agency, and industrial and technical cooperation brings us together with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, especially in the field of space launchers for the development of Emirati missions in the field of Planet observation and monitoring, we consider the UAE a great essential partner for us in the field of space, and today it has become a rising power at the global level, and its space activity has gained a foothold with the testimony of the whole world, and has become at the forefront of the leading countries in the field of space science.

On the UAE’s direction towards space science, its development and investment in it .. The President of the French Space Center said: “The development of the UAE during the recent period is very impressive, and there is a great political will to move towards science with an important budget allocation for space science, and there are real competencies through Emirati students who have studied in Abroad and also at home, they studied at Al Ain University, which is now working to develop real Emirati competencies in the space field. Therefore, we signed with it, as a French space agency, a cooperation agreement in the field of cadre training, formation and framing.

Jean-Yves Le Gaal emphasized that Emirati students no longer need to travel abroad to study space science, as their government has provided them with all the necessary conditions to study specialization in the Emirates, and it will soon be possible to prepare a master’s degree at Al Ain University in space science equivalent to the same level in developed countries, meaning There are real competencies in the UAE, and the success of the “Hope Probe” will greatly contribute to its development.

In response to a question about what the world expects from the mission of the Emirati Al-Amal probe in the Red Planet .. Jean-Yves Le Gaal, head of the French Space Center, said: “As you know, the orbit of Mars is very sensitive, so it is not surprising that the mission of the Hope probe is the first time that A space probe will land in its orbit, this of course will enable us all to know the characteristics of the Martian climate as well as take pictures of it from all directions that have not been taken before, so the Emirati probe will enrich our scientific knowledge of the red planet, because that would be the entrance for us to know through Mars Better planet earth, and the reason is that the red planet in its characteristics is much similar to the planet Earth. ”

He added: “A few billion years ago, the Earth was in the same position as Mars is similar to it in almost everything, but Mars has turned into a frozen cold desert, while the earth has seas, oceans and livability, and if we understand Mars well, we will understand the earth better, so we all consider the mission. The Emirati woman is very sensitive and extremely important, and we give it the utmost follow-up because it will simply add to the world something new that he did not know before.