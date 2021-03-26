The French Catholic Church will create a fund to financially compensate victims of sexual abuse committed by members of the clergy, the Episcopal Conference announced on Friday. He argued that he wants to assume “his responsibility before society asking forgiveness for crimes and failures.”

This deposit will be financed with personal and voluntary contributions “to allow all the baptized to express their fraternity and solidarity with the victims in the Church,” as can be read in the document of eleven resolutions approved by the Gallic bishops to fight against pedophilia. .

The creation of the fund will make it possible to finance payments to victims and other actions necessary to “make the Church a safe house,” according to the bishops. An independent body will be in charge of examining received demands and will decide the powers “within the limit of the capacity of the funds.”

In addition to the “financial contribution” to victims of sexual abuse, the French bishops pledged at an assembly in Lourdes (south-western France) to organize an annual day of prayer in memory of “victims of violence and sexual assault” in within the Church and to create a national canonical criminal court. A team of “listeners” will also be set up to attend to the victims, as “not all have spoken yet.”

Resignation of a cardinal



The allegations of sexual abuse shook the foundations of the Catholic Church, even splashing Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, Archbishop of Lyon. Barbarin was convicted in the first instance for not having denounced before the Justice the sexual abuse committed for years by a pedophile priest of his diocese, Father Bernard Preynat, despite having been aware of what was happening. Finally, he was acquitted on appeal in January 2020. The Pope accepted his resignation in March of that year. Barbarin went so far as to say during a 2016 meeting with bishops that “thank God” most cases had prescribed.

Some of the victims of Father Preynat created in December 2015 the association Parole Liberée (Liberated Word) to denounce the abuses. Director François Ozon brought the work of this association to the cinema in the film ‘Gracias a Dios’.