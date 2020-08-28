The public body says it has less than 86,000 pockets of red blood cells in reserve when it would need 100,000 to meet the needs of French territory.

Covid-19 health crisis, holidays and heatwave discouraged blood donors this summer and reserves are “very low” before the start of the school year, alert the French Blood Establishment (EFS). The public body launches “an emergency call” to the donations, Friday August 28.

“Today we have less than 86,000 bags of red blood cells in reserve and we need at least 100,000 bags to have a comfortable level of reserve and thus have enough bags of each blood type in all hospitals in France. “, explained a spokesperson for the EFS.

“Despite collections organized as close as possible to the French this summer (many collections in seaside resorts in particular), reserves have continued to decline since July 15, when we had approximately 115,000 pockets of red blood cells in reserve”, she added.

According to the ESF, “The objective today is to reach 120,000 bags in reserve by mid-September to be able to face the different scenarios in a very uncertain health context.” Indeed, “The coming months will be difficult for the EFS, which usually collects a lot in companies and universities: with Covid-19, many companies no longer host blood drives”.

EFS, according to whom “10,000 donations are needed every day”, had already launched a similar appeal in June. He recalls “that blood donations must be regular and constant because the lifespan of blood products is limited: seven days for platelets, 42 days for red blood cells.” The list of places where you can donate blood is available on the site dondesang.efs.sante.fr or on the Blood Donation app.