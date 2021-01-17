The Baron Benjamin de Rothschild, who ran the banking empire started by his father in 1953, died at the age of 57.

The Edmond de Rothschild Group, the company he chaired, reported that the Frenchman De Rothschild died of a heart attack Friday afternoon at his home in Pregny.

Since 1997, Benjamin de Rothschild ran the banking group named after his father. Currently, the Group manages assets valued at 160,000 million euros (190,000 million dollars).

Magazine Forbes estimates de Rothschild’s wealth at $ 1.5 billion. He was a descendant of the family that for the last 300 years has managed European banks.

The Edmond de Rothschild Group notes that it manages assets valued at € 160 billion. AFP

In the press release announcing his death, the Edmond de Rothschild Group indicated that the manager was a passionate about finance, regatta, cars and wine. He was also a philanthropist, involved in the Adolphe de Rothschild Foundation Hospital, according to the company.

Born on July 30, 1963, Benjamin was the son of Edmond and Nadine de Rothschild. He was currently married to Ariane de Rothschild and had four daughters.

AFG