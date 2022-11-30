The traditional bread of France reaches the list of cultural heritage of the United Nations. UNESCO voted this Wednesday, November 30, in favor of including the know-how of artisan bakers and the culture around this typically French bar. The list has around 600 traditions from more than 130 countries.

The baguette, a symbol of reference as French as the Eiffel Tower, has been recognized by Unesco as an intangible heritage of humanity.

This was decided by a vote by the body belonging to the United Nations Organization and based in Paris on Wednesday, November 30.

This “celebrates the French way of life: the baguette is a daily ritual, a structural element of food, synonymous with sharing and conviviality (…) It is important that these skills and social habits continue to exist in the future,” said the general director of Unesco, Audrey Azoulay.

The product of a mixture of wheat flour, water, yeast, salt and a pinch of ‘savoir-faire’, or the art of knowing how to enjoy life, this bread has been a central part of the French diet for at least 100 years. However, some believe that it has been around longer.

The possible origins of the baguette

There are several versions about its genesis.

One of the best-known legends claims that the bakers of the French statesman and military officer Napoleon Bonaparte came up with the elongated shape to facilitate transport for his troops.

However, another version indicates that it was actually an Austrian baker named August Zang who invented the famous bread.

As explained by the French candidacy, the culture of the baguette became widespread after World War II and is now the most popular type of bread consumed in the country during any time of the year.

🇫🇷🥖 The baguette may soon be included on the UNESCO World Heritage List for its historical, cultural and universal values ​​in France, where 320 are sold every second. ‘It is delicious’, attested by one young Frenchman ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/MpHWiBNyBZ — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) November 29, 2022



The craftsmanship of its production shows that it dates back to the loaves of the 17th century and the traditional production process includes a succession of steps: dosage and weight of the ingredients, kneading, first fermentation of the dough, division, relaxation, manual molding, fermentation , scarification (baker’s signature) and baking.

The long, fluffy loaf of bread with a crispy crust is also considered a symbol of France throughout the world and “makes the bakery a place of sociability.” A tradition that is transmitted from generation to generation in families, highlighted France in her candidacy.

Although baguette consumption has declined in recent decades, France still produces around 16 million baguettes per day, or nearly 6 billion baguettes per year, according to a 2019 estimate.

With Reuters and EFE