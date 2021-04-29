The French Army will sanction the French military who signed a controversial tribune in a magazine in which they warned about “the dangers” that threaten the country and even stirred the ghost of “a civil war,” announced this Thursday the Chief of Staff, General François Lecointre. Most of the letter’s authors are on the reserve and only 18 of them are active. There are also twenty retired generals. These will have to pass before a higher military council and will be expelled and sent to forced retirement, Lecointre explained in an interview with the newspaper ‘Le Parisien’.

The 18 active French soldiers, including four officers, will receive, for their part, “disciplinary sanctions” that will be “stronger” for those soldiers with higher rank, said Lecointre. “The higher the responsibilities, the stronger the obligation of neutrality and exemplary,” added the general, who insisted that only 18 of the 210,000 French soldiers signed the rostrum.

The publication of the open letter in the ultra-conservative magazine ‘Valeurs Actuelles’ has created a great controversy in France, as many politicians have seen in this opinion article a call for an uprising. The disgruntled military assured that in the face of the country’s deterioration they cannot remain “indifferent” or be “passive bystanders.” And they were willing to support those who defend “policies that take into account the safeguarding of the nation.”

The Chief of the General Staff considered that the rostrum is “an unacceptable attempt to manipulate the Army”, since “the neutrality of the Armies is essential.” But he does not think it is a call for sedition. Lecointre regretted the politicization of this issue.

While the French government and the left condemned this controversial article, the far-right leader Marine Le Pen applauded the analysis of the country’s situation by the disgruntled military and asked them to support her candidacy for the 2022 presidential elections.