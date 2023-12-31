Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Firecrackers and rockets are banned in parts of France, which is why many come to Germany. Hundreds of kilos of illegal fireworks have already been discovered.

Munich – For many people, fireworks are simply part of the New Year’s Eve celebration. However, the purchase and lighting of fireworks is not regulated the same everywhere in Europe. In some neighboring countries the rules are more relaxed, in some they are stricter. France belongs to the latter. There is a ban on firecrackers in Alsace this year, but not everyone is deterred. Instead, many French people drive across the border to Germany and stock up on rockets and firecrackers for their New Year's Eve celebrations.

Fireworks banned in parts of France: Many come to Germany to buy them

Since a ban on the sale of fireworks came into force on December 4th, 850 kilos of banned fireworks have been discovered by police and customs in the Haut-Rhin department alone, said Prefect Thierry Queffélec in Mulhouse, as the broadcaster said BFMTV reported on Saturday. This can be very dangerous, because for your own safety you should There are a few things to watch out for when it comes to firecrackers and rockets on New Year's Eve.

In Germany, the sale of rockets and firecrackers is permitted, but private fireworks displays can only be held on New Year's Eve. © IMAGO/Arnulf Hettrich

On Friday alone, investigators in the city confiscated 18,500 fireworks weighing around 500 kilos, which may have come from Germany. France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin spoke of a record amount. The suspect, according to a newspaper report Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace who was in Germany at the time of the search of an annex, is said to have sold the firecrackers, which were banned in Alsace, via social networks. The value of the fireworks was estimated at around 200,000 euros.

Fireworks on New Year's Eve: Concern about riots in France, but also in Germany

The small border traffic regarding firecrackers also works in the other direction, like the newspaper Le Republicain Lorrain reported. In Lorraine, where the rules for fireworks are less strict than in Alsace and there is also a sale, a number of Saarlanders mingled with the customers.

As a fireworks dealer in Stiring-Wendel, right on the border near Saarbrücken, told the newspaper, the firecrackers are often cheaper in Germany, but fireworks batteries in France contain more powder than in Germany, which attracts customers across the border.

In France, many municipalities have banned banging for fire safety reasons or out of fear of riots, such as Paris and Strasbourg. In Germany there is also concern about New Year's Eve riots and illegal fireworks. Certain categories of fireworks are reserved for professionals anyway. Many cities have organized fireworks shows instead. The most famous is certainly the one on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, where a million people welcomed the New Year last year. (kiba/dpa)