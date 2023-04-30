Demonstrations have been going on in France for months. Trust in the government is low. Inflation is high. France’s credit rating was downgraded last week. In short: enough reason for political and economic concerns. And what does the French Minister of Economic Affairs, Bruno Le Maire (54) do? He writes an erotic novel of 471 pages. This leads to a commotion in France.

“Millions of French people can no longer pay their rent. And meanwhile our minister is writing novels”, was the scornful comment of left-wing Member of Parliament Thomas Portes.



Quote

We now pay 2.30 euros for a box of pasta, but Bruno Le Maire has plenty of time to write about a swollen brown anus Comment on Twitter

But there’s more going on. The minister’s book also contains ‘erotic passages’, as the French press describes it, but in fact those passages are crystal clear and very explicit. “Sometimes she would lift her T-shirt to show her breasts. ,,Do you see how big they are today, Oskar?”, writes the minister, for example. To continue: ‘She completely took off her T-shirt, turned around, fell on the bed and showed the brown swelling of her anus. ,,Would you like to join me Oskar? I’m more open than ever.”

The female protagonist says she is extremely excited for two to three days after her period. ,,I’m all wet.” The male protagonist jumps on her. “I took her and cried out.”

Ridicule and indignation

The passages led to a deluge of ridicule and outrage. On Twitter, ‘#openerdanooit’ immediately became one of the most used French hashtags last weekend.

“We now pay 2.30 euros for a box of pasta, but Bruno Le Maire has plenty of time to write about a swollen brown anus,” was one comment. Another stated: ‘He writes about sex as he policies: bad.’ A third also thought that the Minister of Economic Affairs showed his worst side. “No wonder France has a bad credit rating.”

Boring and solid

In everyday life, the French minister may look boring and decent, but it is not the first time that he allows himself a spicy literary trip. In 2004 he already wrote in a previous book. “I let myself be carried away by the warmth of the bath, the light of the lagoon, the green tea soap and Pauline’s hand gently caressing my penis.” That was not fiction: Pauline is the wife of Bruno Le Maire.



Quote

Everyone does something besides their job and needs an outlet. One gardener, the other cooks, I write Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economic Affairs

The minister rejects the criticism that he would rather focus on the land administration than write about his or someone else’s genitals. “I write during the holidays, on weekends and by getting up at five in the morning,” he said on TV. “Everyone does something besides their job and needs an outlet. One gardener, the other cooks, I write.”