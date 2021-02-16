A recent short-circuit story that has as its last chapter – in progress – the little concealed intention of Paris Saint-Germain to take Lionel Messi at the end of the season has heated up the preview of the round of 16 series of the Champions League between the French team and Barcelona since chance crossed them in the draw on December 14. That dispute did not go unnoticed by the Spanish press, who presented it as the heart of this Tuesday’s duel at Campo Nou.

For Mundo Deportivo, it will be “the most attractive and morbid crossing of the Champions League round of 16” between two clubs “that have had a decade of disagreements and controversies, the penultimate on account of the signing of Neymar in 2017 by PSG and the last , because of the Parisian interest in Leo Messi ”, so“ tension will not be lacking ”.

The newspaper also emphasized the shouts and insults that the president of the French institution, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, received at the Hotel W in the Catalan capital by Barça supporters due to his interest in hiring Leo after 30 June, when your contract expires.

Sport, the other Catalan sports newspaper, pointed out that the one that will begin this Tuesday is “a tie that has been playing for weeks” due to “the offensive of the Parisian team to try to heat up the meeting with the harassment in the statements about Leo Messi.” And he highlighted the absence of Neymar (injured), precisely a man who traveled the same path that now arises for the captain of the Argentine team. “Top 3 games that he most wanted to play,” wrote the Brazilian on his Twitter account.

Top 3 two games that I most wanted to play 😢 – Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) February 16, 2021

This battle has also been raised in Madrid as the axis of a match that, according to the newspaper As, is “on the way to becoming a new European classic” and in which “Messi faces his umpteenth test with Barça, perhaps the most complicated ”.

As recalled the tensions that existed in recent years between the two clubs due to Neymar’s departure to PSG and Barcelona’s failed attempts to hire Marco Verratti, Ángel Di María, Marquinhos or Thiago Silva. And he stressed that now Messi “is being harassed by the Parisian team, which has annoyed the coach (Ronald Koeman) and the Barcelona environment.” “It remains to be seen if this siege of Leo by PSG has bothered the Argentine footballer. Tonight we can have a clue about it, “he added.

The cover of As in the Barcelona-Paris Saint-Germain preview.

For his part, Marca presented the clash as a personal duel between Messi, “who represents the present of football” and “is still the best player in the world”, and Kylian Mbappé, “whom many consider his successor” and who “can inherit the crown of Leo as the current king of football ”.

Marca highlights that “next season we could see Messi wearing the PSG shirt and Mbappé with Real Madrid” and even dares to conjecture as to which result in this Champions League series would favor each of those transfers.

“In the event of a Barça triumph, it’s hard to believe that Messi wanted to go to Paris. On the other hand, it could precipitate the departure of Mbappé towards Madrid in search of a club in which he can achieve his sporting goals, “speculated Marca, who considered that” the defeat of Barcelona reverses the roles.

The cover of Le Parisien in the Barcelona-Paris Saint-Germain preview.

In the same sense, the duel on the other side of the border was thought. “The best player in the world and the world champion with France meet for the first time in a club match this Tuesday in the knockout stages of the Champions League,” said Le Parisien, referring to Messi and Mbappé. “Next season, the former could replace the latter in Paris,” he added.