France and Belgium are taking measures to curb high supermarket prices. But in the Netherlands we don’t have to count on that. The cabinet does not intend to do that, reports Nu.nl .

It cannot have escaped anyone’s attention: groceries have become considerably more expensive in recent times. For example, food and drink prices were almost 13 percent higher last month than one year previously. Residents of other countries also notice these higher prices in their wallets, such as in France and Belgium.

The governments have already announced measures there. France, for example, has made agreements with the 75 largest manufacturers to curb price increases. If they don’t follow suit, the government threatens to reveal their names. In Belgium, too, the Minister of Economy wants to force manufacturers to temper their prices.

That will not happen in the Netherlands. "At the moment I do not intend to make separate agreements with food companies about price reductions," said Minister of Economic Affairs Micky Adriaansens. Nu.nl. "In the Netherlands we have different rules that we use here." In the Netherlands, the regulator, the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), can intervene if companies become too powerful and therefore raise their prices extremely.

The question is whether it is necessary to intervene at all. Last week, market researcher GfK reported that the tipping point seems to have been reached. In the past two years, a cart filled with 55 so-called basic products has become 30 percent more expensive. In the first months of this year, the same cart became slightly cheaper a few times. The tipping point seems to have been reached. According to GfK, prices are stabilizing and in some cases decreasing slightly.