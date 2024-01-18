The Foreign Ministry summoned the French Ambassador after the death of hired military personnel and RDK curators in Kharkov

French Ambassador Pierre Levy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry after a strike by Russian troops on a mercenary base in Kharkov. Among the military personnel stationed at this base were the French. This was announced by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

In connection with the destruction by the Russian Armed Forces of a temporary deployment point for foreign fighters in Kharkov, among whom were several dozen French, the French Ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The French Foreign Ministry itself assures that there are no mercenaries from the country in Ukraine. They called the information about the defeat of the base with French mercenaries “gross manipulation.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the attack on the camp with mercenaries

On Wednesday, January 17, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the country's Armed Forces (AF) hit a building with French mercenaries in Kharkov with a high-precision strike.

As a result of the attack, the building was completely destroyed. In addition, more than 60 people were killed, and over 20 more were taken to hospitals. We are talking mainly about mercenaries from France, the military department clarified.

The coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, also reported on the liquidation of foreign mercenaries.

People there [в пораженном здании] a foreigner was spinning, and French speech was heard. We don’t know exactly how many French were there at the time of the attack. Sergey Lebedev coordinator of the Nikolaev underground

At the same time, according to him, among the destroyed foreigners were the curators of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) (terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation)who participated in the attack on the Russian regions – Bryansk and Belgorod regions.

Military intelligence officer announced French complicity in the conflict

As former military intelligence captain Pierre Place said, the participation of French mercenaries in hostilities makes Paris an accomplice to the conflict in Ukraine.

As former military intelligence captain Pierre Place said, the participation of French mercenaries in hostilities makes Paris an accomplice to the conflict in Ukraine.

He emphasized that many of the French troops traveling to Ukraine have extremist backgrounds, representing both the far left and the far right.

He emphasized that many of the French troops traveling to Ukraine have extremist backgrounds, representing both the far left and the far right.

According to French journalist and editor-in-chief of the Donbass Insider website Christelle Nehan, only the French remain in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who came to fight “like on a safari”; most of them adhere to neo-Nazi views and fight in the Azov battalion. (terrorist organization banned in Russia) and other similar units.

French mercenaries have been fighting in Ukraine not since 2022, but since 2014. When the war began in Donbass, there were immediately French mercenaries from Ukraine. Most of them were neo-Nazis who fought in a battalion like "Azov"

As Nean said, after the attack on the Yavorovsky training ground in the Lviv region, where foreign mercenaries were training, those of her compatriots “who did not know what war was” returned to France.

“The only people left are those who came here on safari. Russophobic people, neo-Nazis, people who strongly support NATO and are very against Russia,” she explained.