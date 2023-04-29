Genoa – «The increase of our agents at the border will be coordinated with the Italian authorities. We must fight human trafficking together.” The French ambassador in Italy Christian Masset was yesterday in Genoa and visited the editorial board of the 19th century. An opportunity to take stock of the relations between your country, Genoa and Liguria. «I’m here – he explains – for the great assembly of the Alliance Française, 37 cultural centers in Italy that held the national conference in the Via Garibaldi headquarters. I spoke to the mayor, the governor, the president of the chamber of commerce and the rector».

Current events put the spotlight once again on immigration and the Ventimiglia border. French premier Elisabeth Borne has announced the arrival of 150 reinforcement agents as a result of the emergency in Italy.

Ambassador, what is the situation?

«At the border there are movements that it is very important to know how to manage. We have to fight organized gangs. This is why we are strengthening our presence in cooperation with Italy. There will still be better coordination, this is what our prime minister announced ».

How are you organised?

«We have a police and customs coordination center for the exchange of information, we have a mixed brigade which is a sort of joint police station and we have mixed patrols, Italy and France. All this to broaden the possibility of combating these traffics”.

What is the position on the emergency that Italy is facing?

«The issue of immigration and trafficking in human beings is shared. It is an object of cooperation between our countries, not of confrontation. For this reason we, Italy and France, are pursuing the overall dimension of the issue, the defense of the external borders of the Union, the need for agreements with the countries of the southern shore of the Mediterranean to prevent departures and to strengthen the fight against this traffic. It is essential to have a European return policy, because the essential dimension is the European dimension. Let’s work together”.

Yet in November last year there was a critical moment in relations between the two countries, when the Ocean Viking landed in Toulon.

«But then President Macron met with President Meloni in March in Brussels, a long conversation that was very positive. Security cooperation is progressing intensively. Relations between two countries cannot be judged only on the basis of single episodes. We have to see the reality of the relationship, which is very dynamic. From an economic point of view we are at more than 25 percent of exchanges compared to the pre-Covid period. This means that there is an ever greater complementarity between our economies. If you look at cross-investments, they’ve never been higher.”

Another key issue. In 2020 the Alex storm devastated a fundamental link such as the Tenda road, which passes over the two territories.

“The storm was a drama for our communities on both sides of the border. We lived through it together and worked together to restore the links. The tunnel is almost finished and is expected to reopen in October, which will initially be one-way and alternate. In 2025 all the works will be finished with a new, more robust route. The prospect of restoring everything is very close indeed.

To free the roads from trucks, the Tav represents a fundamental achievement. How is the work going?

«There is a need for sustainable mobility. Right now we have the majority of road freight transport. We know how much this is truly an unbearable burden for mountain valleys but also for our coastal stretches. The situation is positive: all tenders are proceeding, most of the service tunnels have been excavated, at the moment there are 1,400 people working on 10 construction sites at the same time. I visited the works on the Italian side a month ago and you can see that work is going on intensely».

Then there is the traffic by sea, with an ancient twinning between Genoa and Marseilles.

«Thanks to the expansion of the Suez Canal, a greater part of the traffic passes through the Red Sea and arrives in the Mediterranean. This represents a great common and shared opportunity for Marseilles and for Genoa to supply Europe and to change the balance between the large ports of the North such as Antwerp or Rotterdam and those of the South. Sometimes they are seen as competitors: in reality they are very complementary because they specialize in different ways. They talk to each other to have a convergent strategy».

The collaboration also extends to culture.

«University cooperation is very active, our universities together are the heart of these large consortia called European Universities, this is the case of Genoa with Nice. For culture we are the first partner for each other».

The pension reform in France has triggered very violent reactions.

«First: we absolutely need the sustainability of pension systems and we must note that there is a lengthening of the duration of life. We have to make decisions. Second thing: in no country is pension reform popular. But after debate in parliament the law was promulgated and was declared constitutional by our Court. It is a necessity: we must adjust the pension scheme to the length of life. And 64 is not a very high age compared to other European countries».

Are there fears for May Day in Paris?

“There is no particular fear, there will be a strong mobilization but it has always been a moment of demonstration by the unions”.

French justice has denied the extradition to Italy of the Red Brigades refugees in France and also that of Vincenzo Vecchi, sentenced to 11 and a half years for the clashes at the G8 in Genoa in 2001.

«I understand the feelings of Italian public opinion. But they are two different cases. As far as Vecchi is concerned, it was the French Supreme Court that appealed the previous non-extradition decision, to allow another independent court to express its opinion. For the members of the Red Brigades, the President of the French Republic, with the Keeper of the Seals, has decided to bring all these cases to justice in France and he did so out of respect for Italian justice, the pain of the families of the victims and public opinion. The president and the government did everything they could.”