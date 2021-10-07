Jean-Pierre Thébault, the French ambassador to Australia, will be sent back to Canberra. This, after being called for consultations regarding the submarine crisis, triggered by the creation of the AUKUS alliance. The last moment of tension between France and Australia was in 1995.

Jean-Pierre Thébault, the French ambassador to Australia, will be sent back to Canberra. The news was announced by the Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in the French Assembly held on Wednesday. A couple of weeks ago, Philippe Etienne, the French Ambassador to the United States, returned to Washington. These gestures could mean that the relationship between the two countries is returning to normal.

At the parliamentary hearing, Le Drian said that “I have asked our ambassador to return to Canberra with two missions: to help redefine the terms of our future relationship with Australia and to firmly defend our interests in the process of canceling the purchase of submarines. decided by Australia “.

France froze its contacts with Australia after the submarine crisis. However, Le Drian assured that “restarting our bilateral relations will have no impact on our determination to remain engaged in the Pacific.” The partnership between the two countries in 2016 was considered fundamental to the Indo-Pacific policy.

The French Foreign Minister also said that French President Emmanuel Macron and his American counterpart Joe Biden will meet again. The last meeting was at the end of September, when Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, traveled to Paris to participate in a meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Finally, the French chancellor added that “the intense contacts continue with the prospect of the two presidents meeting again in mid-October, and then meeting again in Europe around the G-20 meeting to be held at the end of October”.

Crisis over the AUKUS pact

On September 15, the US, Australia and the UK announced the creation of AUKUS, a military association to counter China’s growing power in the Indian-Pacific region.

A view shows the French submarine Le Redoutable at rest in a dry dock and open to the public at the Cité de la Mer naval museum in Cherbourg-en-Contentin, France, September 23, 2021. Photo taken on September 23, 2021. © Reuters / Stephane Mahé

This agreement required Australia to terminate a contract worth at least $ 40 billion with France to acquire 12 conventional diesel-powered submarines. Now, the suppliers will be the United States and the United Kingdom, which offer nuclear propulsion technology.

For France, the cancellation of the contract was a “stab in the back.” And diplomats say that Canberra will have to carry out some acts that benefit French interests in the region to regain confidence.

For his part, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, acknowledged that they could have “communicated better” the news.

This diplomatic crisis marks a milestone in relations between Australia and France. The last period of tension between these two nations was in 1995, when the French chose to resume nuclear tests in the South Pacific. Australia then called its ambassador for consultations.

With EFE