The Franco-Algerian Isaac Hadjarbarely 20 years old, will occupy the last free wheel on the Formula 1 grid for the 2025 World Cup. The young driver will replace Liam Lawson in the Racing Bulls team after the New Zealander was chosen to drive alongside the champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull, the main team.

Formula 2 runner-up this season and member of the Red Bull young drivers academy, he has benefited from the domino effect after the departure of the team sponsored by the energy drink of the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, removed last Wednesday from the team for its discreet results.

«I have the impression of entering a whole new universe, of driving a much faster car and of racing alongside the best drivers in the world. It will be a huge learning curve, but I am ready to work hard and do the best for the team,” Hadjar himself explained in the official statement of his new team.

«Isack will follow in the footsteps of Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo, becoming the nineteenth driver to reach Formula 1 through the Red Bull Junior programwhich debuted in 2001,” highlights the text.









Third Frenchman on the grid

Hadjar, who for several weeks rumors had placed in the premier category of motorsport, will become the 72nd French driver to race in Formula 1 and will be third on the 2025 grid along with his compatriots Esteban Ocon, from the Haas team, and Pierre Gasly, from Alpine.

He will not be the only debutant next season, as he will be accompanied by two other rookie drivers when it starts in mid-March 2025 in Melbourne, the Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber), which precisely deprived Hadjar of the Formula 2 title last season, and the Italian prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes).

Along with them, the Australian will also monopolize the spotlight Jack Doohan (Alpine) and the British Oliver Bearman (Haas), who although they will not begin the season as rookies, are also starting in the premier category of motorsports, as they will participate respectively in their second and fourth F1 races.

Max Verstappen

Lian Lawson

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

Yuki Tsunoda

Isaac Hadjar

Nico Hulkenberg

Gabriel Bortoleto

Esteban Ocon

Oliver Bearman

The 2025 World Cup will once again have 24 grand prizes, like last season, and will begin the weekend of March 14-16 in Albert ParkAustralia.