French Air Force planes took almost 1,000 people out of Niger. This was announced on August 2 by the French Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

“The fourth plane [находится] on the way to France. 992 people have been evacuated from Niger, including 560 French and a significant number of citizens of other countries.

Also, the head of the Foreign Ministry, Catherine Colonna, stressed that in order to complete the evacuation operation, another, final, fifth flight, which is scheduled for the coming days, will be carried out.

The evacuation from Niger took place on a voluntary basis. In total, about 600 French citizens out of 1.2 thousand registered with the embassy decided to leave the host country. In addition to the French, representatives of other states, including Belgium, Germany, Italy, the United States and Canada, flew out on special flights from Niamey.

The leader of the rebels in Niger, General Abdurahman Tchiani, said there was no reason for French citizens to leave the country.

“French citizens had no reason to leave the country,” the agency reports. Associated France Press (AFP).

In addition, Tchiani “rejected international sanctions”, promising not to succumb to threats.

Earlier in the day, the Politico newspaper, citing sources, reported that US authorities were preparing for the possible evacuation of most of its embassy staff from Niger. Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder, whose words are quoted by the publication, noted that he was not aware of the participation of American troops in the evacuation operation and that there was no “immediate threat” to American personnel or American citizens in the country.

The day before, White House strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said at a briefing that the United States does not plan to evacuate its citizens from Niger, as they do not see any threats to them because of the situation in the country. According to him, Washington is not ready to talk about the possibility of a forceful settlement of the conflict, since there is still “a window of opportunity for diplomacy”, which is “gradually narrowing”.

On July 31, Izvestia obtained footage of how the protesters went to the building of the French embassy in Niger’s capital, Niamey, demanding the closure of foreign military bases located in the country.

Prior to that, on July 26, in Niger, the Presidential Guard organized a rebellion. The military tried to block the head of state Mohamed Bazum in his residence in Niamey. The next day, they announced that Bazum had been removed and the country’s borders were closed. The country imposed a curfew and blocked the roads leading to the national television buildings. On the same day, the rebels announced the suspension of the work of all institutions of the republic.

Against the background of increased anti-French and generally anti-Western rhetoric, the new authorities of the state announced the suspension of the export of gold and uranium to France.