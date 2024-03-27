Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

The search for the six missing people after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has been suspended. The Maersk freighter is responsible for the bridge collapse.

Baltimore – A serious accident occurred in Baltimore on Tuesday night when a large container ship collided with a four-lane car bridge. The exact cause remains unclear for now, but authorities believe it was an accident because an emergency signal was sent from on board shortly before the collision.

Before the collision with the bridge in Baltimore: distress signal from the crew

According to officials, the container ship's crew issued a distress signal before the collision, allowing authorities to stop traffic in time to prevent additional vehicles from entering the bridge, as Maryland Governor Wes Moore confirmed: “We are grateful “We were able to stop the flow of traffic between the emergency call and the collapse so that more cars didn't drive onto the bridge.”

According to media reports, the search for the missing people has now been stopped without success due to the cold water temperatures. © Imago images

Before the accident, the cargo ship apparently had problems with the power supply, the crew reported. A power failure on board forced the ship into a critical situation. Despite the use of the anchor to prevent the accident, the collision could not be avoided. This maneuver is part of the emergency protocol of any ship that loses propulsion. The ship became unable to maneuver, veered off course and rammed the bridge where road construction work was taking place that night.

Rescue work and cause investigation after a ship accident in Baltimore

Details about the exact cause of the accident are still pending, but there is no evidence of a terrorist attack, according to Governor Wes Moore. FBI investigators expressed similar sentiments, emphasizing that there is no concrete or credible evidence of a terrorist connection.

The bridge collapsed after the collision and six people were still missing at the time of the press conference. Two people were rescued, one of whom is being treated in hospital. The search for the remaining missing people has now been stopped. The vessel, operated by Synergy Group, was chartered by Maersk and was carrying cargo from Maersk customers. Maersk is the second largest container shipping company in the world after MSC. (ls/dpa)