Er actually missed the job. According to the Freiburg architect Rolf Disch, building is synonymous with environmental destruction. If the bricklayer and construction engineer nevertheless builds houses, it is always with the aim of minimizing the impact of construction on nature. For him it started in the 1970s, when eco-architects referred to themselves as “building biologists”. Disch also used natural building materials, wood, biologically harmless insulation materials and coatings, mineral paints, beeswax instead of synthetic resin varnishes. He was one of the bearded oddballs and stubborn people who championed their just cause.

However, Disch did not dedicate himself to sectarian self-sanctification, but rather had both feet on the ground of reality from the beginning. The first projects, a youth center, a senior citizens' residence and the Ziegelei residential complex in Freiburg, which were built between 1979 and 1983, revealed a special focus on residents and users. Working with them was important to him.

Solar architecture icon

At the beginning, Disch still believed in a powerful political movement that would quickly advance ecologically oriented construction. But he soon realized that the approach had to prove itself on the market and also focused on cost-conscious planning and competitiveness.



Rolf Disch in 2015 with a model of his solar settlement in Freiburg.

:



Image: Picture Alliance



From 1984 onwards, various eco- and solar settlements were built, in which he used new construction methods and materials in collaboration with research institutions and innovative companies. His interest in sustainable mobility concepts led him to take part in the “Tour de Sol”, the world championship for solar vehicles, in 1987 with his own design. He won.







In a permanent self-experiment, Disch and his wife live in the experimental house “Heliotrop”, which is the first to generate more primary energy than it consumes. The tower-like building in the south of Freiburg is set up to rotate and follows the path of the sun. Thermocouples as balcony railings provide hot water, and a large awning also tracks the sun heliostatically. The spectacular building is considered an icon of solar architecture and is still visited by visitors from all over the world, more than 17,000 since 1994, making it probably the most visited inhabited private house in Germany.



Rolf Disch's private home in Freiburg. It rotates with the position of the sun.

:



Image: Rolf Disch SolarArchitecture



Disch always wanted to prove that it can make economic sense for developers to build and live in an environmentally friendly way. Disch set up funds, developed financing models and always built his solar settlements with a significant amount of his own investment. Initially it was the “zero energy house”, which he also developed as the Weber prefabricated house “Övolution”, and from 1997 the “plusenergiehaus” (his registered word mark) as a building block for residential complexes and settlements. The Freiburg solar settlement on Schlierberg, including the “Sonnenschiff”, a commercial and office building with single-family houses on the roof, has become particularly well-known. His efforts to reduce construction costs led to modular systems.

Disch sees the future of solar houses as fully electric

The latest residential complex in Schallstadt shows the way to holistic ecological construction, from the careful use of resources to the mobility concept with e-car and e-bike sharing. Residents do not have to pay anything for heating, as the costs for metering and billing procedures would far exceed the energy costs.

Disch sees the future of such solar houses as fully electric, which would significantly reduce construction costs. Unfortunately, this is not compatible with KfW's current funding guidelines. It is one of the construction sites in the jungle of regulations, funding and financing in which Disch is involved. This Wednesday, the eco-architecture pioneer celebrates his 80th birthday.