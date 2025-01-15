The organization of the Freeride World Tour has confirmed the celebration of its first event of the season in Baqueira Beret for this Friday, January 17. The weather conditions have delayed the final decision until the last minute, and among other things have forced the venue of the descents to be changed. They will no longer be in the iconic Tuc de Baciver, but in another location within the county of Vielha e Mijaran that has received the nickname ‘La Bamba’, in honor of its discoverer, Aymar Navarro. This new scenario ensures optimal competition conditions, although without an audience, as it is an area that can only be accessed after a crossing. There will be a giant screen in Pla de Beret to follow the descents.

“The last snowfall was accompanied by strong southwesterly winds, with gusts of up to 100km/h, which affected the highest part of the mountains in the Naut Aran,” explained Laurent Besse, commissioner of the FWT. “Although the initial venue could have operated with spring snow conditions, cold temperatures and the high pressure forecast have left the west-facing slopes unsuitable for competition.”

This change does not affect the ski resort, which plans to open 145 kilometers of slopes and up to 105 routes that weekend.

La Bamba, according to the organization, rises to a summit of 2,541 meters and descends to an end at 2,069 meters, with an average slope of 40 degrees and sections that reach an astonishing 53 degrees. «A freeride paradise. It offers an exciting alternative with its diverse terrain and technical demands. Huge cliffs, thorns and wind lips define the mountain, creating an ideal playground for freeriders to unleash their creativity.









Nuria Castán and Abel Moga, the two Spaniards participating in this first event of the FWT, will face this challenge. The snowboarder arrives as the current runner-up in the world, and eager to start a season in style that can take her to the top. «Starting the circuit in my country means a lot to me; “It is the perfect opportunity to showcase the beauty of Spanish freeride and the incredible terrain of the Pyrenees.”

The skier, for his part, has received one of the organization’s ‘wild cards’, and aspires to repeat the exceptional performance of 2022, in which he debuted with a historic second place. Last year injuries played a trick on him, but in 2025 he wants to fight to earn a place in the finals. The Aranese also has the incentive of competing close to home. «I am very grateful for the opportunity they have given me to compete at home, in front of my people and for the whole world. And not only that, the possibility of being able to demonstrate that in Spain we have mountains to freeride and that there is talent in our own country is something that we cannot miss. I come to give the best show possible. “I’m not going to save anything.”