Vasili Grossman, in the foreground reading the Red Star newspaper, on the Soviet front during World War II.

Four decades ago, when the unpublished microfilmed manuscript of Life and destiny After having circumvented the borders, Vasili Grossman posthumously won the game of time, thus revalidating the message contained in his novel: life always ends up breaking through, the human desire for freedom is unshakable. In a short essay that appeared in the year of the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Louise Glück claimed that the …