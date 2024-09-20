As part of the process for obtaining US citizenshipyou will need to pass a couple of tests. One of them, on your level of English and another regarding the history and government of the United States. To arrive prepared, You can use this free Uscis tool from your cell phone.

He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English) has several Resources to prepare naturalization applicants who, after submitting their N-400 form, go to an appointment with an immigration officer.

In the interview, one of the processes that most often intimidates those interested in becoming Americans is the civics test in which they will be asked ten questions, of which they must answer at least six correctly to pass.

The questions will be related to general topics in the United States. To do this, Uscis will provide you with a guide of 100 possible questions. including: What is the supreme law of the land? What is a right or freedom that the First Amendment protects? What did the Declaration of Independence do? What does the Constitution do? What do the stars and stripes on the U.S. flag represent?

Although there are various guides on the internet, if you want to have help available on your cell phone to study at any time, then You must download the Uscis: Civics Test Study Tools application, available for both iOS and Android devices.

Although The app is geared toward helping you study for the civics exam, It is important to clarify this. The last update was in May 2017, and since then, due to a lack of federal funding, many data no longer contain the most recent information.

Therefore, the recommendation is that if you are going to use this tool, keep in mind that certain questions change due to elections or government appointments, so It will be important to ensure that you have up-to-date information.

The Uscis application presents you with several study options.

Requirements to apply for US citizenship before Uscis

Uscis recalled that The process to become a US citizen is carried out through Form N-400, or application for naturalization and that interested parties must meet the following requirements: