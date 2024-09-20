According to the criteria of
In the interview, one of the processes that most often intimidates those interested in becoming Americans is the civics test in which they will be asked ten questions, of which they must answer at least six correctly to pass.
The questions will be related to general topics in the United States. To do this, Uscis will provide you with a guide of 100 possible questions. including: What is the supreme law of the land? What is a right or freedom that the First Amendment protects? What did the Declaration of Independence do? What does the Constitution do? What do the stars and stripes on the U.S. flag represent?
Although there are various guides on the internet, if you want to have help available on your cell phone to study at any time, then You must download the Uscis: Civics Test Study Tools application, available for both iOS and Android devices.
Although The app is geared toward helping you study for the civics exam, It is important to clarify this. The last update was in May 2017, and since then, due to a lack of federal funding, many data no longer contain the most recent information.
Therefore, the recommendation is that if you are going to use this tool, keep in mind that certain questions change due to elections or government appointments, so It will be important to ensure that you have up-to-date information.
Requirements to apply for US citizenship before Uscis
Uscis recalled that The process to become a US citizen is carried out through Form N-400, or application for naturalization and that interested parties must meet the following requirements:
- Continuous residence. Having lived in the United States as a permanent resident for a specific period, which is generally five years.
- Physical presence. Demonstrate that you have been physically in the United States for a specific period.
- Weather in the state. Demonstrate that you have lived in the USCIS district where you will be applying for the application for a specific period of time.
- Good moral character. Demonstrate that you have behaved in an acceptable manner in accordance with the laws.
- English proficiency and civic educationYou will need to prepare for both tests, for example, via the app mentioned above.
- Adherence to the Constitution. Demonstrate that you understand and accept the principles of the United States Constitution.
