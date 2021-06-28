At the end of last week, Microsoft officially revealed Windows 11, the next big update for this operating system. Although its debut is planned for the last months of the year, the free update for users of Windows 10 It will not be distributed until the first half of 2022.

Responding to a user on Twitter, the official account of Windows confirmed that Windows 11 It will be released at the end of the year, and it will begin to be distributed over the next few months. However, compatible devices will receive the update during the first months of the following year.

“Windows 11 is planned to be released in late 2021 and will be distributed over several months. The free update on Windows 10 devices will begin shipping in the first half of 2022. “

While it will be possible to buy this operating system separately later this year, those who prefer to wait for the free update will have to wait a little longer.

