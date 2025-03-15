The free trick to avoid one of the biggest scam visiting a Lisbon viewpoint

Lisbon It is a city that is discovered at different heights. From the steep streets of the Alfama to the viewpoints who look at the Taguseach corner offers a different perspective. But there is a point in the city where the views seem to have a price, and the most tourists pay it without knowing that there is a free alternative. The funny thing is that the trick to access without spending a cent is in view of all, although few know it.

An elevator that does not stop bill

He Santa Justa elevatora neogotic structure inaugurated in 1902, connects the Baixa with the Chiado and the Alto neighborhood and, beyond its practical function, has become a Tourist attraction. With 45 meters high and a design influenced by the architecture of the Eiffel Towerits elegant iron structure and the bronze details of its interior transport visitors not only between two points of the city, but to another era.

The elevator was originally conceived as a transport solution for the Lisbon. Its first operating system, based on water counterweights, was replaced by electricity in 1907, marking a milestone in urban engineering of the time.

Over the years, this elevator has been Lisbon growth witness And, although it is still operated by the public transport company Carrishas gone from being a daily service to a almost exclusive experience for tourists.

However, what should be a lovely experience becomes a patience test: long lines and a ticket of more than € 6 For a route that lasts just a few seconds.

This is where the Great scam. Tourists, without suspecting anything, They hope patiently their turn Knowing the stairs that give access to the elevator, convinced that they are about to live a unique experience.

When they finally go up and enjoy the brief route, they feel that the reward will arrive at the top, with the panoramic views of the city. But it is just that moment when many discover the truth: the platform they have accessed paying is connected to a street from which you can enter … free.

Because it is not just money, it is the feeling of having made the fool. Lisbon is full of spectacular viewpoints at no cost, but this in particular has become a Perfect trap. Lack of information and Tourist inertia They make, year after year, thousands of people fall into the same strategy. Only when they get up and see others enjoying the same panoramic view without having paid a euro, they understand that they have fallen into the deception.

How to avoid paying for a view that is really free

But there is a way to overcome the wait and cost. Behind the elevator, in the Rua do Carmothere is such a simple solution that it is not more popular. To the Height of the number 29some stairs lead to a discreet passage that, after crossing a terrace, It flows on the upper catwalk of the elevator. From there, the views are identical to those who have those who paid the entrance, but without disbursement or wait.

Another option, just as simple, is to leave from the Plaza do Carmo. Surrounding the convent in the direction of its lateral entrance, the same point is reached without using the elevator. This alternative access allows you to enjoy the Lisbon panoramic satisfaction of having mocked one of the small tourist tolls in the city.

Few places in the world allow you to enjoy a privileged view without paying for it, and even less in a city with so much charm like Lisbon. Those who know the trick not only save a few euros, but avoid the feeling of having fallen into a tourist trap. Because sometimes, the best plan is not the one that appears in the guides, but the one that is discovered with a little ingenuity.