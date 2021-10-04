You have a PS5 but are you missing games? That is a somewhat complicated variable, but one that can happen, especially since there are already several proposals on the market. Now, what if you were given the opportunity to play before buying Death Stranding: Director’s Cut or Sackboy: A Big Adventure?

Well, this all sounds great, doesn’t it? Well, a new function will start soon called Game Trials which will allow you to play some free games of PS5. It is worth emphasizing that this opportunity has already started in some regions and started with the aforementioned games.

The test of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut or Sackboy: A Big Adventure will be available until October 28. The first will have 6 hours and the second 5. This time should be enough to give you a good idea of ​​what would be waiting for you to acquire or not either of the two titles in PS5.

All this sounds very nice, to an opportunity that no one with a PS5 You should let it pass, however, only a few privileged people will be able to really take advantage of it.

The PS5 games test starts as soon as you start downloading the game

As we mentioned, you have 6 hours to play Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and 5 for Sackboy: A Big Adventure. The point is that the time starts from when the download starts and not from when you start the game, which could be considered as a certainly unfair treatment.

For instance, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut it weighs 68GB on PS5 and thinks that maybe 10GB for the basic installation. This last figure, with a 20 MB / s connection, would take you 2.2 hours. As we mentioned before, the speed variable is something that cannot be controlled so easily.

Those who have Internet providers with a high speed service of 50 MB / s may not suffer as much. How do you see this new feature for the PS5? Do you think that users can take advantage of this option to encourage themselves to buy games that they doubted?

