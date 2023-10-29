County Public Schools Miami-Dade will provide all students in the county with free breakfasts and lunches during the 2023-2024 school year. This decision, in line with school board policy under the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Programseeks to guarantee equal access to nutrition and alleviate the financial burden of families.

The initiative ensures that no student, regardless of their economic situation, should be left without the necessary meals during their school day.. This eliminates the need for students to complete applications for free or reduced-price lunch or breakfast.

According to a statement from school authorities, the decision to offer free meals to all students in the 2023-2024 school year reflects Miami-Dade’s commitment to equality and equity in education. In addition to easing the financial burden on families, this policy ensures that all students have access to nutritious, balanced meals during the school day..

Impact on Miami-Dade families

Eliminating the cost of school meals will ease the financial burden on families, allowing them to allocate resources to other needs. These savings benefit both low-income and middle-income families.. Additionally, according to the school district, adequate nutrition is essential for the physical and cognitive development of students, and this initiative will contribute to that goal.

Free meals have been provided to Miami-Dade public school students since 2020, as part of the school’s universal free school meals program. United States Department of Agriculture (USDA for its acronym in English). This program, which was established by the CARES Act of 2020, provides free meals to all public school students, regardless of their financial status.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Miami-Dade public school students who qualified for the free or reduced-price lunch program received free or reduced-price meals. However, the pandemic caused an increase in poverty and food insecurity, leading the USDA to implement the universal free school meals program.

The universal free school meals program has been a success in Miami-Dade. According to the USDA, the participation rate in the free lunch program in Miami-Dade public schools increased from 40 percent, when it was not universal, in 2019 to 90 percent in 2020.

In 2020, 90 of Miami-Dade students benefited from school breakfasts.

Preparation for the 2023-2024 school year

With the announcement of this policy, the school district prepares for the upcoming school year. Parents and guardians will receive additional information on how this program will be conducted and how meal menus will be communicated..

For additional information, interested parties may contact the school board’s Food and Nutrition Department at the following address:

7042 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33134-2703 786-275-0423