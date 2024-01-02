You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Before take the United States citizenship testthose who need to prepare and check each of the steps well can access a free course that advises you on this topic. Along with this possibility, The platform also presents options in different levels of Englishboth to learn basic issues and to perfect language skills.
When carrying out the process to obtain citizenship, there are many factors to take into account. One of them is the English and civics exam that is asked of almost all applicants, with the exception of some specific cases, to certify a certain level of knowledge in both issues. For those who need to study any of them, there are free courses.
USA Learns, the free platform to prepare for the citizenship exam
The platform is an initiative of the United States government that has these resources available to anyone who wants to use them. Within the official website, you can check the seven courses available. Most of them are intended for learning and practicing English, both for beginners, intermediate and advanced levels.
Besides, one of the options is the citizenship course, which not only includes civic education lessons to prepare for the exam, but also takes a tour of each of the steps in the process. This USA Learns service is divided into four units.
The service is completely free and you will only need to register online to be able to do it. The process consists of completing a form with the required personal data and accepting the terms and conditions. Once this is completed, the applicant will receive the information to carry out the course.
