Ex politicians and tickets for the high-speed train. Here’s what happened

The government Melons it has been operational for four months, but only now something incredible has emerged, relating to the Room of the Deputies. Over last three months of the old leading legislature Dragonsmany MPs, who were never elected again, have purchased ticket packages to travel on trains high speed Red Arrow And Italianat the expense of State. With the Chamber practically inactive – reads the Sheet – it is the tripled the number Of carnet detach, from ten rides each, compared to the previous months, when the Draghi government, and therefore Parliament, was in the full exercise of its functions. The requests they mostly came, from ladies of the M5s not reelected, but not only.

It works like this. THE deputies – continues the Sheet – have the right (sacrosanct) to train tickets to move to and from Rome in Italy. Every time they have to go through the agency that has an agreement with the Room. Just an email or a phone call. They ask, the agency issues the tickets and then presents the bill to Deputies. Once on board – they travel in business – the named coupon is shown to the inspector together with the parliamentary card. In very rare cases i book of ten. In March they had been sold for a value of 3,756 euros (7 percent of total monthly spending on trains). In July – Draghi resigns on the 20th – they will become 11,979.5. In August 10,168, in September 9,631 e in October 50,740.5 euros. There Room she noticed and dropped the right to travel documents when the new one took office Parliament.

