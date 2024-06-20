Let’s see what today’s two gifts from the Epic Games Store are, with the titles of June 20th which are now available for download for everyone, for a week, through the store in question.

Like every Thursday afternoon, Epic Games Store has today made available the new free games of June 20th for all users, available for a week starting today. From now on, players can therefore redeem for free Freshly Frosted and a content pack for Rumble Club. You will be able to claim the new gifts this week, i.e. from today until 4.59pm on Thursday 20 June to this address on the Epic Games Store. Once done, these will be added to your library and will be yours forever, just as if you had purchased them. So let’s see what it is, remembering that everyone can access the gifts through an Epic Games Store account which can also be created for free.

Freshly Frosted Freshly Frosted is a puzzle game focused on sweets, in which all the puzzles have to do with lots of donuts and various sweets. A puzzle from Freshly Frosted It’s about creating a sort of assembly line for the production of donuts, which takes into account all the various aspects in the creation of these fantastic foods. In the 144 puzzles to solve, we are called upon to create the best routes to be able to package the requested donuts, with the perfect icing and toppings in order to satisfy users. This is done by assembling conveyor belts and various machinery that work perfectly.