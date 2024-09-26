It’s Thursday, it’s 5pm ed Today’s free game is available on the Epic Games Store: As announced last week, it’s about the adventure The Spirit and the Mouse and downloading it is very simple.
All you have to do is log in to The Spirit and the Mouse page on the Epic Games Storelog in with your details, click on the “get” button and follow the instructions until the operation is complete.
At that point you can choose whether to download and install the game immediately or do it later: having associated the title with your Epic profile, you can download whenever you wantwithout any limitation.
The adventure of a little mouse
We tried The Spirit and the Mouse a while ago, finding ourselves faced with a simple yet captivating experienceprobably designed for a very young audience.
At the command of the mouse protagonist of the game, we will have to follow the instructions of a mysterious Guardian Spirit and with its help restore the balance of a fascinating village, moving on various platforms and activating switches.
In order to achieve our objectives, from time to time we will find ourselves having to solve small environmental puzzles, based for example on electricity or at a glance, finding shortcuts and passages that allow us to move forward from time to time.
Coinciding with the free availability of The Spirit and the Mouse on the Epic Games Store, as per tradition, the games arriving next week were also announced: they will be unlocked on October 3 at 5pm.
