It’s Thursday, it’s 5pm ed Today’s free game is available on the Epic Games Store: As announced last week, it’s about the adventure The Spirit and the Mouse and downloading it is very simple.

All you have to do is log in to The Spirit and the Mouse page on the Epic Games Storelog in with your details, click on the “get” button and follow the instructions until the operation is complete.

At that point you can choose whether to download and install the game immediately or do it later: having associated the title with your Epic profile, you can download whenever you wantwithout any limitation.