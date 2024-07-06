João Félix began the season by turning up at the Atlético de Madrid training camp in Los Ángeles de San Rafael wearing a hood to prevent the photographers from capturing his face. There was great anticipation to see his reunion with Diego Pablo Simeone after the messages they had exchanged about Atlético’s play during his loan spell at Chelsea. The image was repeated when he left the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, after missing the penalty that eliminated Portugal from the quarter-finals of the European Championship. The Portuguese striker’s career has only begun to fall in a downward spiral that seems to have no bottom.

The Euro Cup has also been his latest ordeal. After speculation about his starting position following a good performance against Luxembourg in the last friendly before the tournament, Roberto Martínez has not even been a first-team substitute. If it was strange that he was not used in the second half to turn things around against the Czech Republic, it was even more surprising that the Spanish coach did not give him any minutes against Turkey when the match was already decided. He gave him a starting position without success, with Portugal already qualified for the round of 16, in the painful defeat against Georgia. In the match against Slovenia, including extra time, he did not play a single minute.

“The dressing room supported all the players, especially him,” said Roberto Martínez in the press room at the Volksparkstadion. “He took a penalty and those who take it can miss. He came on in extra time to control the inside play and he did very well. The penalty is an anecdote,” continued the Portuguese coach. “João Félix’s technical quality is unquestionable and the dressing room knows that we have to be united to keep moving forward,” concluded Roberto Martínez.

“I went through that a short time ago, we were eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid because I missed my shot. Only the one who takes it fails. The fact of assuming responsibility is obviously difficult, we all feel the pressure in those moments, but someone has to fail for a team to win and it was João’s turn. We are all with him,” said Bernardo Silva. Leão also defended a player who until now has not been able to compete without getting out of his head the expectations generated by his indisputable quality and the 127 million euros that Atlético paid for him in the summer of 2019. Five years later, with Simeone and without Simeone, he has still not exploded. He is a different player, who does different things, with incredible talent. This episode will help him to be better and to turn his situation around,” predicted Leão.

A year to forget for João Félix. Not even with his loan to Barcelona, ​​where in theory the footballing context he wanted away from Simeone awaited him, has he been able to raise his head. Now, his future is uncertain. He still belongs to Atlético de Madrid, where it will be very difficult for him to return after those statements in which he said, to break the deck and force his exit, that the Barça club was where he always wanted to play. His future at Barcelona will depend on the negotiation between the clubs, always with his agent Jorge Mendes, as a key figure. He managed to dress him in Barça despite the fact that Xavi Hernández did not want him because he thought his position was that of Pedri. The inclusion of Cancelo in the package was what allowed Mendes and Joan Laporta, his main supporter with Xavi, to shoehorn him into the squad. It remains to be seen whether Hansi Flick considers him valid and, if not, whether the German coach accepts the imposition that Xavi accepted.

João Félix started the season well at Barça, but he faded away. When Pedri recovered, Xavi began to relegate him. It is curious that his two best games were against Atlético de Madrid. He scored a goal at the Camp Nou and another at the Metropolitano. Two goals that took the red-and-whites out of the fight for La Liga. A very poor legacy for a season that promised to be happy and has ended as it began. Hooded.

