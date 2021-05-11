PlayStation just announced that the Days of PlaY which will serve to give all kinds of promotions to their community that loves them so much and has followed them for a long time.

Now, PlayStation you will have various activities for your community over several weeks. One of them will be to play and achieve a series of goals that will deliver exclusive PSN avatars as well as themes for PS4 and PS5.

The goal is for you to register for this activity so that you can participate. You only need to enter the following link with your account PlayStation Network and meet certain challenges divided into three categories: play alone, with friends and win trophies.

The first phase begins on May 18 and tries to complete 2.4 million games and win 7.2 million trophies. Obviously there is a time limit that PlayStation users have to meet and that is for May 24.

This will be a good opportunity to get some exclusive aesthetic details while you play. The idea, finally, is to start playing with your friends during the aforementioned period.

What about free weekends on PlayStation Plus?

Days of play It also includes a very interesting promotion because there will be a free multiplayer weekend, in other words, the key to Playstation plus It will be open and many users will be able to win some challenges without having to subscribe to this service.

You will be able to take a tour of the Saints in GTA Online, online challenges of FIFA 21, multiplayer games in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and much more without having to pay for Playstation plus. Obviously, if you like the service, you will have other benefits if you subscribe.

Of course, Days of play It will also be a good opportunity to search for some games with a considerable discount, so it is a matter of time before we know the offers that PlayStation has prepared for the players.

Fountain



