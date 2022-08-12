The Iron Galaxy title published by Epic Games allows battles of up to 40 players on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

As you can see in the trailer that heads the news, from this Thursday, August 11, Rumbleverse is available to download for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, after having announced its release date with a trailer in mid-July. This not only means the arrival of the game on consoles after the testing period, but also the incorporation of more content.

The first season arrives on the 18thThe free to play battle royale developed by Iron Galaxy and published by Epic Games welcomes us to Grapital City with battles of up to 40 players once we create our own fighter. Though the first season starts on August 18there are already two new modes available.

The first brings us the possibility of play in duet with another user, sharing loot and starting the game with eight slots for parameters and less health points than playing solo, something that we will have again once our partner is eliminated. Also, if we launch it we will not hurt it, unless there is water involved.

The second modality that is implemented is the possibility of being able to practice in the new Playground mode, which allows us to move around the city, find tutorials and visit places where we can practice with the mechanics of the game. We can join alone or accompanied by a friend, being able to face him.

Rumbleverse was announced during the celebration of The Game Awards 2021 gala that left us, in addition to the awards and industry awards, a multitude of announcements and video game news.

